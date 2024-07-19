Exposing, asking minor to measure organ comes under POCSO: Kerala HC

Kochi, July 19 The Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by a man who was found guilty of exposing himself in front of a minor girl and asking her to measure his member, and ruled that it will invite charges under the POCSO Act.

The petitioner had approached the High Court challenging a lower court order and demanded quashing of the charges.

The High Court pointed out that "lifting of dhoti to show his private parts and then asking the victim to measure his member, are the allegations. The same would squarely attract Section 11(1) of the POCSO Act as well as under Section 509 of IPC, prima facie," said the court.

The court stated that its observations are of a prima facie nature and the establishment of guilt or otherwise in each case is a matter to be decided at trial.

The case pertains to the petitioner exposing himself in front of a minor girl and asking her to measure his organ.

The minor immediately complained to her mother and the man ran away from the scene.

After a case was registered against him, the accused approached a local court in Ernakulam District seeking a discharge, but the court declined it and then he came before the High Court, which, too, has denied any relief to the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor