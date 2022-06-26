Fair weather to continue in J&K

Srinagar, June 26 Weather remained dry with clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday that same weather conditions were likely to continue during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry with clear sky in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 16.7, Pahalgam 10.2 and Gulmarg 10.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass had 8.2, Leh 10 and Kargil 13.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 26.3, Katra 24.4, Batote 18.2, Banihal 16.6 and Bhaderwah 15.4 as the minimum temperature.

