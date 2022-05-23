Fake ornaments make bride in UP throw a fit

Kanpur, May 23 Fake ornaments gifted to a bride in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur nearly broke up the marriage.

The incident took place in Birhar village in Saadh police area of Ghatampur town.

The bride saw the ornaments gifted to her by the groom's family and sensed something was wrong.

She spoke to one of her father's friends, who is a jeweller, and asked him to check the purity of the items.

When the jeweller looked at the ornaments carefully, the doubts of the bride turned out to be true.

She threw a fit and refused to go ahead with the marriage ceremonies.

However, after a while, when the police intervened and a panchayat was held in which the groom's family promised to give her original jewellery, the bride agreed to the marriage.

