Family of Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Pannun, moves SC seeking release

On December 15, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Nikhil Gupta's family to January 4. Nikhil Gupta, held in the Czech Republic following charges by the US for conspiring to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, approached the Supreme Court seeking intervention for his release.

According to a report by Live Law, a habeas corpus petition was submitted to the Supreme Court on Gupta's behalf, urging the Indian government to intervene and secure his release from custody. The bench, headed by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SV Bhatti, heard the petition. During the proceedings, the justices opined that the petitioners should address the Czech Republic court where Gupta is detained. The Court, as quoted by Bar and Bench, stated, "You have to go before the court which is outside India. Go over there. We are not going to have an adjudication over here. The person detained has not given the affidavit. If there is a violation of any law, etc., you have to go to court over there."

Gupta alleges that during his detention, he was compelled to consume meat and pork, contradicting his religious beliefs. Additionally, he claims he was denied access to consulates, the right to consult with legal counsel, and the ability to communicate with his family in India.

US federal prosecutors charged Nikhil Gupta with collaborating with an Indian government employee in a foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, holding dual citizenship of the US and Canada. India has initiated a probe into the allegations.

The US Justice Department asserted that an unidentified Indian government employee recruited Gupta to hire a hitman for the alleged assassination, with the plot foiled by US authorities. The indictment claims that Gupta, associated with CC-1 (the person directing the alleged plot), detailed his involvement in international narcotics and weapons trafficking in communications with CC-1. The Justice Department alleges that CC-1 orchestrated the assassination plot from India.

According to reports, Gupta, charged with murder-for-hire, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Czech authorities arrested and detained him on June 30 under the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made explosive allegations of potential Indian agent involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June. India vehemently denied these allegations.