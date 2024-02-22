Farmer Leaders Call for FIR Registration in Protester's Death at Khanauri Border

On Thursday, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher called for the filing of a murder case against individuals accountable for the death of a protesting farmer at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana.

Pandher further urged the Punjab government to address the actions of Haryana paramilitary force members, who allegedly caused damage to 25-30 tractor-trolleys upon entering Punjab's territory. The clash at the Khanauri border on Wednesday resulted in the death of one farmer and injuries to approximately 12 police personnel.

The occurrence transpired as certain protesting farmers endeavored to approach barricades. Subhkaran Singh (21), a resident of Bathinda district, met his demise at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border. Addressing reporters in Patiala, Pandher alleged that Haryana security personnel intruded into Punjab territory and employed force against farmers at the Khanauri border point.

We want the Punjab government to register a case under Section 302 (murder of the IPC), said Pandher. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal demanded that the Punjab government give the status of martyr to Shubkaran. Dallewal also demanded that the Punjab government take notice of Haryana security personnel allegedly damaging 25-30 tractor-trolleys in Punjab’s territory.

The farmer leaders also urged people to display black flags on houses and vehicles as a means of protesting against the farmer's death at the Khanauri border. On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his sorrow over the farmer's demise and assured that strict measures would be taken against those accountable for the incident.

