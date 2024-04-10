Farmer mauled to death by tiger in PTR

Pilibhit, April 10 A farmer from Raniganj village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit was mauled to death by a tiger within the core forest area of the Mala Forest range in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR).

The incident happened on Tuesday late afternoon.

Bhole Ram, 55, was in the forest with two other farmers to graze cattle when the big cat ambushed him.

The incident occurred 18 km from the main Pilibhit city area on Tuesday.

Pilibhit DFO Manish Singh said that despite warnings, locals continue to venture into the reserve’s core area, increasing the risk of human-tiger conflicts. The body of the farmer has been sent for post-mortem.

