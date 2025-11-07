Farmer mauled to death in wild boar attack

Mysuru, Nov 7 In a tragic incident, a farmer was killed following a wild boar attack near Hadya village in Hullahalli hobli of Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Rangaswamy, a resident of Hadya village. According to police, Rangaswamy was returning home on his motorcycle when a wild boar, hiding in the roadside bushes, suddenly charged at him.

The impact caused him to fall from the bike, after which the animal attacked him.

Hearing his cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and found Rangaswamy grievously injured, with parts of his body mauled by the boar.

On seeing the crowd, the animal fled into the nearby forest.

The villagers immediately shifted Rangaswamy to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered at the Hullahalli Police station in connection with the incident.

Upon receiving information, Vinod Kumar, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) of the Hullahalli Forest Division, along with his staff, visited K.R. Hospital to gather details about the attack.

This tragic incident has sparked concern among local farmers, who say that wild animal attacks -- previously involving elephants, leopards, and tigers -- have now extended to wild boars.

They have urged the government to take immediate steps to curb the growing menace and to provide adequate compensation to Rangaswamy’s bereaved family.

It can be recalled that a farmer was killed in a tiger attack in Mysuru district, Karnataka, on Friday morning.

The incident was reported from Haleheggodilu village in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district.

Following the backlash in connection with the incident of farmer's death in tiger attack, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has directed officials to immediately suspend safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur tiger reserves.

Minister Eshwar Khandre further gave directions to deploy all available staff for the ongoing tiger capture operation in areas affected by human-wildlife conflict.

He has issued an order in this regard to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and the Chief Wildlife Warden in this regard

