Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway 44 in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], June 6 : Agitated over the Haryana government's decision not to buy sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP), farmers on Tuesday blocked National Highway-44 near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district.

Earlier on May 31, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar deposited Rs 181 crore into the bank accounts of 67,758 farmers as compensation for the loss of their crops due to unseasonal rainfall in March-April.

Taking to Twitter, CM Khattar said, "Today, fulfilling the promise made to my farmer brothers, I have sent compensation of Rs 181 crore directly to their bank accounts through just one click, for their damaged crops. In March-April 2023, we had announced compensation for the crop damaged due to unseasonal rains in the month of May, under which today the compensation amount has been released to 67,758 farmers of the state."

The crops had been damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state in March-April this year.

