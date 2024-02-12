Farmers Protest: Haryana Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' March to Delhi

In anticipation of the scheduled farmer march to Delhi on February 13, Haryana's traffic authorities have issued a comprehensive advisory to the general public. The advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and safe travel for commuters travelling between Chandigarh and Delhi during the planned protest.

According to the advisory, passengers travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi are advised to consider alternative routes. They are urged to take the route via Panchkula, Barwala, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra, or alternatively via Panchkula, Barwala, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Ladwa, and Indri to reach Delhi via Karnal.

Similarly, travellers heading from Delhi to Chandigarh are advised to plan their route accordingly. They are encouraged to reach their destination via Karnal, Indri, Ladwa, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Panchkula, or alternatively via Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, and Panchkula. In the event of any discomfort or inconvenience during travel, individuals are encouraged to contact emergency services by dialing 112.

The advisory comes amidst heightened anticipation of the farmer's march and aims to mitigate potential disruptions to traffic flow and ensure the safety of commuters. As the farmer protest continues to unfold, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to uphold public safety and maintain order on the roads.

This decision comes ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' march organised by approximately 200 farmers' unions to press for a raft of demands, including a separate law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce and the withdrawal of cases filed against them during previous demonstrations.