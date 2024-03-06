Farmers Protest March to Delhi: Police Advise Commuters to Brace for Jams as Security Intensifies

Police have warned commuters of potential traffic disruptions on Wednesday as farmers plan protests. Reports indicate a significant jam already occurring at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border as farmers assemble. Delhi Police has announced strict monitoring measures at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders, along with railway stations, metro stations, and bus stands to manage the situation.

Today, protesting farmers are set to embark on a march towards Delhi to advocate for their diverse demands from the central government. In response, authorities have escalated security measures at the Punjab and Haryana borders. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the principal umbrella organizations spearheading the farmers' protests, issued a call on March 3 urging farmers nationwide to converge in the national capital today.

In addition to their planned march towards Delhi, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) have announced a nationwide "rail roko" protest lasting four hours next week. This action is intended to bolster their demands, chief among them being the insistence that the Central government provide a legal assurance of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

