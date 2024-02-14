Farmers to block rail traffic in Punjab on Thursday

Chandigarh, Feb 14 In protest against firing of tear gas shells on agitating farmers on Punjab-Haryana border by the police, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) will block rail traffic in Punjab on Thursday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The 'rail roko' will take place at 10 locations initially, and more locations may be added, union leaders said.

They said they would block road and rail traffic against the "dictatorial attitude" of the Haryana government.

"This protest is against the repression by the Haryana government against the farmers of a few unions who had to go to Delhi as part of their Dilli Chalo protest call," BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan told the media.

