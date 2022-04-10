Farmers to observe 'MSP Legal Guarantee Week' from April 11 to 17 across India

As announced earlier, farm organisations across the country will observe 'MSP Legal Guarantee Week' from April 11 to 17. Farmers will stage protests, demonstrations and organise seminars, public awareness campaigns for the demand to make Minimum Support Price (MSP) a legal right of the farmer, said Samyukta Kisan Morcha in a press release on Sunday.

"Tomorrow, from April 11, farm organizations across the country will observe MSP Guarantee Week under the banner of "Samyukta Kisan Morcha". Under this programme, the public awareness campaign will be held through dharnas, demonstrations and seminars at different places for the demand to make MSP a legal right of the farmer."

The Morcha appealed to the farmers and farm organisations across the country to organise at least one programme in their respective districts between April 11 and 17 to start the preparations for the nationwide movement on MSP.

The Morcha said that the Modi government had promised to ensure one and a half times the cost to the farmer but the government has not taken any action on it.

"This demand was reiterated in every discussion of the 11 rounds of talks with the Government. This demand is in accordance with the recommendation of the Farmers Commission (Swaminathan Commission) of the Government of India, the report submitted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) during this government. In the 2014 elections, despite promising to ensure one and a half times the cost to the farmer, the Modi government has reneged on its pledge."

SKM said that PM Modi had earlier announced the formation of a committee to look into the MSP and other issues but even after 4 months, the government has not constituted this committee. The government also asked for the names of the representative of the committee, but there has not been any further action taken since then.

"On November 19th 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while announcing the repeal of the anti-farmer laws had announced the formation of a committee to look into the MSP and other issues. This was also mentioned in the assurance letter of the Government dated December 9th. But today, even after 4 months, the government has not constituted this committee."

"On 22 March, the Government had sent a verbal message to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, to give some names for the committee. But after the Morcha demanded a written explanation regarding the constitution of the committee, its chairmanship, its TOR (Terms of Reference) and tenure etc., the government has again maintained silence. Obviously, the intention of the government on this question is not clear," it added.

Refuting the misconception that farmers are getting prices above MSP on all crops this season, the Morcha said "Wheat prices had increased due to the Ukraine war, yet the price of wheat in most mandis of the country in the first week of April did not exceed the official MSP of Rs2,015. Wheat is being sold at a lower price in many mandis of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh."

"In Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, chana is selling well below the MSP of Rs5,230."

"Ragi, the staple crop of Karnataka, is selling at Rs2,500 or even less, much below the MSP of Rs3,377. The same is the case with safflower. Arhar, urad and winter paddy are also selling below MSP. (All these figures have been taken from the government's own website Agrimarket in the first week of April)."

Samyukta Kisan Morcha had raised the demand for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price before the launch of the Morcha in Delhi in November 2020, that,

* MSP should be fixed not only for 23 crops but for all agricultural products like fruits, vegetables, forest produce, milk, and eggs.

* While fixing the MSP, instead of partial cost (A2+FL), one and a half times the total cost (C2) should be kept as the minimum level.

* MSP should not be merely announced, but it should be ensured that every farmer gets at least equal to MSP on his entire production.

* It should not depend on the assurances and schemes of the government, but it should be given the form of legal guarantees like MNREGA and minimum wages so that farmers can go to court and collect compensation if they do not get MSP.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha had earlier made the announcement of the program in a meeting of all the organizations associated with the SKM held on March 14 at Gandhi Peace Foundation in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

