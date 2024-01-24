Farooq Abdullah & Omar leave for ‘Umrah’ to Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, Jan 24 Former J&K Chief Ministers, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and his son, Omar Abdullah left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to perform the Muslim pilgrimage of ‘Umrah’.

Omar said on his X-post handle, “O Allah, I intend to perform Umrah, so make it easy for me and accept it from me”.

‘Umrah’ means a holy pilgrimage to Mecca which can be performed at any time during the Islamic calendar unlike the ‘Hajj’ which is performed during the month of ‘Dhul Hijjah’.

Omar also posted a picture of his father and himself wearing the ‘Ihram’ (the customary white robe worn by a Muslim pilgrim to Mecca symbolising a sacred or consecrated state) on his X-post page.

