Father, son arrested for cheating luxury hotels, fleeing without paying bills

Delhi Police arrested a father-son duo who used to stay in luxury hotels and flee without paying bills.

A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered at IGI Airport police station against the arrested persons --Navdeep Singh (son) and Kamaljit Singh (father), residents of Punjab.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was received at IGI Airport police station from Aloft Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi alleging that Navdeep Singh checked in the hotel on August 11, 2021 and later his parents also checked in the same room and they stayed in the hotel till September 6, 2021. All the three family members availed all the hotel facilities during their stay at Aloft Hotel. Their total bills for stay, meal and other services summed up to Rs 3,41,054 but they paid only Rs 60,000 through bank transfer. The family fled the hotel without paying the balance amount of Rs 2,81,054. Following the complaint, the investigation was taken up by Delhi Police.

On information, Navdeep Singh and his father Kamaljit Singh were arrested from a hotel at Mahipalpur, Delhi on January 19. During the further course of the investigation, it was revealed that Navdeep Singh is a habitual offender and also involved in another case registered at Barnala police station in Punjab, in which he imposed himself as an Immigration officer of Canada and tried to extort money from a family in Punjab.

Delhi Police said Navdeep Singh and his father used to stay in five-star hotels by representing themselves as a businessman and availed hotel facilities and after some time they use to flee away without paying the bills. Further, a forged letter issued from the Ministry of Finance was also recovered from Navdeep Singh using which he used to induce hotel staff.

Police said Singh was also working as an agent and used to cheat people by making fake promises of settlement abroad. He used to stay in five-star hotels to cheat innocent clients by showing them his expensive lifestyle.

( With inputs from ANI )

