Father, son held for killing man over land dispute

Gurugram, Oct 3 A man and his son have been arrested for killing their neighbour over a land dispute, the police said, adding the incident happened on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday.

The victim was identified as Shashikant (48), a resident of Dhankot village in Gurugram. The accused were identified as Anil and his son Akash (19), of the same village.

According to the police, they received an information that a body was lying in village Dhankot on Wednesday.

Following an information, the police team reached the spot along with the scene-of-crime and fingerprint teams and took custody of the body.

Meanwhile, the deceased brother told the police that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday his brother Shashikant was called out of the house by the people living behind his house and he was beaten to death with sticks.

Based on the complaint, a case of murder was registered under the relevant sections at the Rajendra Park police station, Gurugram.

Taking prompt action into the matter a police team led by Inspector A. Khan nabbed the two accused in connection with the matter on Wednesday from Shyam Chowk in Gurugram.

During questioning, it was found that the accused Anil and Akash are father-son and their house is behind the house of Shashikant (deceased). The accused had a dispute with the deceased over the land, due to which the accused killed the victim.

"From the observation of the criminal record of the accused, it was found that 02 criminal cases are already registered against Anil, in Gurugram. The accused was produced before a local court on Thursday for interrogation," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

Meanwhile, in the past three days it was second murder case was registered here in Gurugram.

On Monday the police had also arrested a man for allegedly killing a 33-year-old man in Gurugram's Bhimgarh Kheri village over a monetary dispute.

The accused was identified as Hariya (38), a resident of Bhimgarh Khedi village under the Sector-5 police station. The victim was identified as Pradeep of the same village.

