Fierce gunbattle erupts between Assam Rifles, militants along Manipur-Myanmar border; operation underway

Imphal, Nov 28 A fierce encounter between the Assam Rifles and militants broke out along Manipur’s India-Myanmar border areas on Friday, and the operation is still underway, officials said.

A defence spokesperson and a police official said separately that a patrolling party of the Assam Rifles came under fire from terrorists along the border areas on Friday morning.

The troops retaliated immediately with controlled and cautious fire to ensure civilian safety, the defence spokesperson added, noting that additional forces have been deployed to the area and the operation is currently in progress. Further details are awaited.

Manipur shares a 398 km unfenced border with Myanmar, making the frontier highly vulnerable to trans-border movement of militants, inimical elements, and large-scale drug smuggling.

Meanwhile, the security forces in separate joint operations have arrested six people, including five militants belonging to a proscribed outfit, who were allegedly involved in extortion from Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

A police official said that the active cadres belong to banned Kangleipak Communist Party outfit and they were arrested in Imphal East and Imphal West districts in the past 24 hours.

They were allegedly involved in extortion from the public, contractors, government employees, petrol pumps, private schools, and government colleges in Imphal valley areas.

KCP militant Khulem Robindro Singh (36), one of the five arrested militants, was reportedly involved in recruitment of youths for the extremist group.

In another development, security forces arrested one Yumnam Chandra Singh (42) alias Baby of Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai from his residence in Imphal East district. Two high power 36 HE Grenades, one mobile handset and a Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession.

The security forces continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

A total of 115 nakas/checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts, to curb illegal movement of inimical elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles. Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours and to be wary of fake videos on social media.

“The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos or audio clips may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Uploading and circulating fake posts on social media will attract legal action,” a police statement warned.

