Fifth 'Aarambh Library' to open in Vikaspuri soon: Delhi Raj Niwas

New Delhi, Sep 21 The Delhi Raj Niwas on Sunday shared photos of an upcoming 'Aarambh Library' in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, presenting details of the facilities that will be offered at the public reading room by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In a message on X, the L-G's Secretariat said, "'Aarambh' Library – Opening Soon at Vikaspuri! Your 24x7 affordable study space for focus, learning, and growth. Step in anytime and let the journey begin!"

The message was attached with a photo of the under-construction building of the library at Block-M Vikaspuri, which will be the fifth such reading room to be launched in the city.

The message said the library will have a capacity to seat 60 students daily in eight hours shift, it will be 24X7 Operational and caters to the students from areas like Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Paschim Vihar and others.

The Aarambh initiative was set in motion by the L-G in the aftermath of the tragic incident in Old Rajendra Nagar in July last year, where a flooded, cramped basement claimed the lives of three young civil services aspirants.

The first Aarambh Library was inaugurated in January 2025 at Old Rajendra Nagar. This was followed by the second library at Adchini Village in south Delhi and the third at Sector-16B, Dwarka, in July this year.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 - celebrated as Sewa Diwas - Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena inaugurated the fourth 'Aarambh Library' in Rohini.

Addressing a gathering at its launch, the L-G said, "Today is an auspicious day as the nation is celebrating Sewa Diwas on the occasion of the birthday of our visionary leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The Aarambh initiative seeks to provide students with safe, secure, and dignified spaces to pursue their dreams, especially for those who come to Delhi from across the country with aspirations of building their careers. Initiatives like Aarambh will support them in achieving their goals," he said.

He further said that with each new library, we are not only creating study spaces but also nurturing hope and strengthening Delhi's knowledge capital. "I congratulate DDA and assure the people of Delhi, especially the younger generation, that we will continue to take such initiatives in the future as well," he added

This state-of-the-art reading room in G-Block, Sector-11, Rohini, developed under the guidance of the L-G, functions round-the-clock in three shifts of eight hours each. With a capacity to accommodate over 130 students per day in three shifts, it will be available at a nominal fee of Rs 1,000 per month per shift.

The facility offers modular study tables with integrated power sockets, high-speed Wi-Fi, secure lockers, CCTV surveillance, comfortable seating, fully air-conditioned and well-lit interiors, and separate washrooms for male and female students. An accessible toilet has also been provided.

Additionally, 'Cafe Vardaan' has been introduced to serve light meals and snacks, offering students a place to relax and rejuvenate.

