Fight to get law on MSP will continue, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that the fight to get a law on Minimum Support Price for farmers' produce will continue.

"The families of farmers have lost more than 700 of their loved ones in the movement. Farmers will never forget these days of last year," said Tikait in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

"MSP is the backbone of farmers and farmers want MSP guarantee law to save the future of farming! The fight continues, the fight will continue," he added.

On November 19 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The Prime Minister had also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

( With inputs from ANI )

