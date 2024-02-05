Final year MBBS student found hanging in hostel at Delhi's MAMC

New Delhi, Feb 5 A 23-year-old final year MBBS student was found dead hanging in her hostel at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) here on Monday, police said.

A senior police official said that information was received around 1.30 p.m. regarding suicide at a MAMC hostel room and a police team rushed to the spot.

"The deceased was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hostel," said a senior police official, adding that forensic teams have inspected the spot.

"No suicide note was found. Friends and family are being questioned to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide," the official added.

