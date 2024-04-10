Find Your Polling Booth: A Step-By-Step Guide For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Lok Sabha elections are set to occur in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, with results expected on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term, while the opposition aims to offer voters an alternative. With roughly 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country and about 96.8 crore registered voters, it's essential to understand how to find your nearest polling station to participate effectively in the electoral process. The Election Commission of India provides guidance and resources to help voters locate their designated polling centers, ensuring a smooth and convenient voting experience.

HERE'S A GUIDE TO VERIFYING YOUR POLLING BOOTH FOR THE 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTION:



1. Online Search:

Locating your nearest polling booth is most conveniently done through online platforms. The Election Commission of India (ECI) offers an online service for voters to identify their polling booths. Follow these steps:

1) Visit the official electoral roll section of the ECI website at https://www.eci.gov.in/electoral-roll

2) Select the 'Voter search' option.

3) On the subsequent page, you'll be presented with three search options: i) Search by EPIC ii) Search by Details iii) Search by Mobile

4) Choose the appropriate option and enter the required details.

5) Complete the captcha code and click on 'search'.

Note: The EPIC number, resembling (UPR12345XX), can be found on your Voter ID card.

2. Mobile App:

Numerous mobile applications are accessible to provide details about polling booths. One notable example is the Voter Helpline App, which caters to both Android and iOS users. Here's a guide on how to utilize it:

1. Download and install the Voter Helpline App from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Upon launching the app, opt for the feature to locate your polling station.

3. Input the necessary information such as state, district, assembly constituency, etc.

4. Press the 'Search' or 'Find' button to retrieve the specifics of your polling booth.

3. SMS Services:

If you prefer alternatives to online platforms or mobile apps, you can access your polling booth information via SMS services provided by the Election Commission. Here's the process:

1. Send an SMS to the designated number specified by the Election Commission. Typically, the format includes details like the EPIC number and state code.

2. You will receive an SMS reply containing the details of your polling booth.

Locating your nearest polling booth for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is vital to ensure your engagement in the democratic process. Whether you opt for online platforms, mobile apps, SMS services, or assistance from the Voter Helpline, it's crucial to locate your polling booth well in advance of election day. By exercising your right to vote, you actively contribute to shaping the future of our nation. Remember, every vote matters, so let your voice be heard!