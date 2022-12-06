FIR against writer Farhat Khan, publisher, college management after controversial book found in library of Indore Law College

An FIR was registered against four persons for hurting religious sentiment in connection with a controversial book 'Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System' found in the library of Indore Law College at Bhanwarkuan police station in Indore on Saturday, the police said.

According to the FIR Copy, a case was registered against writer Farhat Khan, owner of Amar Law Publication, Hitesh Khetrapal, Law College principal Inam Ur Rehman and College Professor Mirza Mojiz under sections 153 A, 153B, 295A, 500, 504, 505, 505 (2) and 34 of the IPC.

Bhanwarkuan Police Station in charge Shashikant Chaurasia said, "ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) student union have lodged a complaint that the book contains much such content which hurt the religious sentiments of a community. It is likely to disturb the communal harmony between the two communities, it may lead to violence."

"Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and further investigation into the matter is underway," Chaurasia added.

Notably, state home minister Narottam Mishra had also instructed Indore Commissioner to investigate the matter and registered FIR against the accused within 24.

Earlier on December 3, the college principal Inam Ur Rehman had resigned following an uproar in the Law College for the last three days. He submitted his resignation to Additional Director Higher Education Kiran Saluja.

Principal Rehman told ANI, "I am very hurt by the ruckus created by outside students. I don't want to stay here anymore. I wanted to take this college to a higher level but I think it is not in my control. There was no bad environment of any kind here before but now they are spoiling the college environment so I am leaving."

Owner of the publication house, Hitesh Khetrapal said, "There was a controversy about this book two years ago. When the matter came to light, we had a discussion with the writer and changed the pages containing controversial content. Farhat also submitted a written apology that such incident will not occur again."

( With inputs from ANI )

