FIR filed against Gurmeet Ram Rahim for 'hurting' religious sentiments

The Jalandhar Rural Police has registered a case of “hurting religious sentiments” against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has been convicted in rape and murder case and is currently out of jail on parole.In the police complaint, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was accused of presenting wrong history about Shri Guru Ravidas and Satguru Kabir Maharaj in one of his channels.

Jassi Tallan, head of Shri Guru Ravidas Tiger Force, had lodged a complaint against Gurmeet Ram Rahim at Patara police station. The complainant alleged that Gurmeet Ram Rahim had made wrong comments about Shri Guru Ravidas and Satguru Kabir ji and as a result, it had hurt the sentiments of the community.Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim under Section 295A for hurting religious sentiments.Jassi Tallan also corroborated his police complaint with evidence stating that a few days ago, Gurmeet Ram Rahim had uploaded a video on his social media channel in which he had made the “wrong comments”.