FIR filed against Lakshya Sen for commiting age fraud

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 4, 2022 12:48 PM 2022-12-04T12:48:43+5:30 2022-12-04T12:49:23+5:30

Arjuna Award winning shuttler Lakshya Sen has been accused of fudging his age to get access to age-restricted tournaments while competing at the junior level.

Arjuna Award winning shuttler Lakshya Sen has been accused of fudging his age to get access to age-restricted tournaments while competing at the junior level, according to a report. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist now competes at the senior level, becoming one of the global badminton stars.

Police in Bengaluru have filed an FIR against Lakshya and a coach from his badminton academy following a complaint from Nagaraja MG who also runs a badminton academy in the city.  The development has come after a local court recently directed the police to launch an investigation into the allegations against the 21-year-old who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru. Chirag is a badminton player himself and Dhirendra is a coach at the Sports Authority of India.

