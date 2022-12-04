FIR filed against Lakshya Sen for commiting age fraud

Arjuna Award winning shuttler Lakshya Sen has been accused of fudging his age to get access to age-restricted tournaments while competing at the junior level, according to a report. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist now competes at the senior level, becoming one of the global badminton stars.

Police in Bengaluru have filed an FIR against Lakshya and a coach from his badminton academy following a complaint from Nagaraja MG who also runs a badminton academy in the city. The development has come after a local court recently directed the police to launch an investigation into the allegations against the 21-year-old who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru. Chirag is a badminton player himself and Dhirendra is a coach at the Sports Authority of India.