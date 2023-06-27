Fire breaks out at a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : A fire broke out at a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city on early Tuesday morning, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the fire, officials informed further.

"A fire broke out in 'Kath N Ghat' hotel in Thane, Maharashtra," an official said.

A viral video shows a team of firefighters attempting to enter the hotel premises in an effort to bring the blaze under control.

Locals gathered at the spot as soon as the news broke out.

On receiving word of the blaze, 4 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and went about dousing the flames, officials said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in 'Kath N Ghat' hotel in Thane. 4 fire engines are present at the spot. No injuries have been reported. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/UF6TvIa0O3—(@ANI) June 27, 2023

"No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined," the official said.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor