Fire breaks out at Bank of Baroda in Delhi; no casualties reported

New Delhi [India], February 3 : A fire broke out at the Bank of Baroda located in the Geeta Colony's Jheel area of Delhi on Monday, officials said.

According to the officials, 4-5 fire tenders are at the spot.

Officials said that no casualty had been reported yet.

The exact cause behind the fire could not be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on June 2, two persons including an elderly woman were rescued by police and fire services after a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries to anyone in the fire, the official further informed.

A viral video showed police carrying a man to an ambulance with smoke billowing out of the commercial establishment.

