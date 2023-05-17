Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 17 : A massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Tuesday night, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the officials, 24 fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

The officials also mentioned that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the morning, a fire broke out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Mumbai's Bandra area. No casualties have been reported so far.

"Level 2 fire breaks out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday at 4:40 am," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the officials, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

