Fire breaks out in a marriage hall in Ghaziabad

A Fire broke out at a marriage hall in Ghaziabad on Friday, informed the fire department.

"We received information about the fire in a marriage hall. Six fire tenders reached the spot. The fire has been completely doused. There has been no loss of life. A lot of material has been burnt in the fire," said Rahul Kumar, CFO.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor