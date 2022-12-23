Fire breaks out in a marriage hall in Ghaziabad
By ANI | Published: December 23, 2022 01:26 PM 2022-12-23T13:26:25+5:30 2022-12-23T19:00:02+5:30
A Fire broke out at a marriage hall in Ghaziabad on Friday, informed the fire department. "We received information ...
A Fire broke out at a marriage hall in Ghaziabad on Friday, informed the fire department.
"We received information about the fire in a marriage hall. Six fire tenders reached the spot. The fire has been completely doused. There has been no loss of life. A lot of material has been burnt in the fire," said Rahul Kumar, CFO.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app