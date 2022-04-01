Fire breaks out in Gurugram's slum area
By ANI | Published: April 1, 2022 07:10 PM2022-04-01T19:10:32+5:302022-04-01T19:20:02+5:30
A fire has broken out on Friday near a slum in Basai village of Gurugram.
Fire tenders were sent immediately to the spot.
Dumped scrap and garbage caught fire along with a few shanties.
Devendra Kumar, a Fire Officer who was present at the site of the incident has informedthat no casualties have been reported till now.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor