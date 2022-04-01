Fire breaks out in Gurugram's slum area

A fire has broken out on Friday near a slum in Basai village of Gurugram.

Fire tenders were sent immediately to the spot.

Dumped scrap and garbage caught fire along with a few shanties.

Devendra Kumar, a Fire Officer who was present at the site of the incident has informedthat no casualties have been reported till now.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

