Fire breaks out in South Delhi PG, no casualty

New Delhi, Feb 14 A fire broke out at the top floor of a paying guest (PG) accommodation after two LPG cylinder blasts in south Delhi's Gautam Nagar area on Tuesday, said a fire department official.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the fire department received a call regarding the incident at around 9.10 a.m. near Gurudwara, Anand Apartment, Gautam Nagar area.

"Acting on the call five, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze is under control," said Garg.

"Two LPG cylinder blasts in the temporary structure made on the rooftop of a building comprising ground plus three floors. No casualty has been reported as of now," Garg added.

