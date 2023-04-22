Fire breaks out Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO

New Delhi, April 22 A fire broke out at the Vikas Bhawan near the Income Tax Office (ITO) in Delhi on Saturday, a fire department official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), aa call regarding the blaze was received at around 8.30 a.m.

"Acting on the call, four tenders were rushed to the spot," said a DFS official.

The Vikas Bhawan hosts a number of government offices, including the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

More details are awaited.



ssh/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor