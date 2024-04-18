Fire in Andhra Pradesh Godown: Major Blaze Engulfs Warehouse in Vijaywada, Property Worth Rs 5 Crore Lost
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 18, 2024 09:23 AM2024-04-18T09:23:50+5:302024-04-18T09:25:18+5:30
A fire erupted in a godown located on Bandar Road in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Firefighting operations are currently underway ...
A fire erupted in a godown located on Bandar Road in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Firefighting operations are currently underway at the scene. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.
According to the police, the incident happened in the Bandar Road area of the city, where a medical godown was gutted in the fire, resulting in the loss of at least Rs five crore.Open in app