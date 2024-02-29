Fire in Jammu and Kashmir: One Dead After Fire Breaks out in Nawakadal's Jamalata Area in Srinagar (Video)

A fire broke out in the Jamalata area of Srinagar's Nawakadal neighborhood on Thursday evening, damaging three residential houses and claiming the life of one man, fire officials said.

Firefighters battled the blaze, which brought significant damage to the homes, and managed to partially contain it as of Thursday evening. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Fire broke out in Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal in Srinagar. Fire tenders reached the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gbeYqoJx2H — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

The deceased, identified as Bashir Ahmad Banday, was the owner of one of the affected houses and became trapped inside during the fire, officials said. He was found unconscious and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This marks the second major fire incident in Srinagar's downtown area within two days. On Wednesday, another fire damaged two residential houses in the Hawal area, although no casualties were reported.