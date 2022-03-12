Fire kills 7 in Delhi's Gokalpuri

New Delhi, March 12 At least seven people were charred to death in a major fire that broke out at Gokalpuri village of the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, they received a call about the fire incident around 1.00 a.m. near pillar no 12, Gokalpuri village in north east Delhi following which 13 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"Seven charred bodies have been recovered from the huts," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told .

He said that the fire spread to over 60 huts, adding that the situation is now under control.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor