First ask K'taka BJP chief to quit: Minister Kharge on clamour for Siddaramaiah's resignation

Bengaluru, Oct 9 Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday that those who demand Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case should first ask State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra to quit.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress party office in Bengaluru, State Information and Technology Minister Kharge alleged that Vijayendra, in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, has provided details of the cases against him.

Claiming that Vijayendra was also summoned in a money laundering case, Kharge demanded the resignation of the state BJP chief.

All opposition leaders involved in the land de-notification case should resign, he demanded.

"Even the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy was "involved" in illegal activities. Ask for their resignation first, then talk about our Chief Minister," Kharge urged.

Claiming that the Union government was "misusing" the central agencies, Kharge said: "The corruption complaint against Siddaramaiah was filed by T. J. Abraham, the same person who filed a complaint against Vijayendra. Yet, no action has been taken against Vijayendra so far."

He said: "Over the last 10 years, the ED has registered about 5,297 money laundering cases, of which only 40 could be proven. Ninety-seven per cent of these cases have been filed against opposition leaders. Isn't this politically motivated?"

He said that under former CM B. S. Yediyurappa's tenure, Karnataka's image was "tarnished" and flashed a previous issue of Outlook's front page on corruption claims in the state.

When asked about FIR against Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, he said, the case is being investigated.

"Vinay Kulkarni has already spoken. He's said it's a political conspiracy. Let the law of the law prevail. We're not protecting anyone," Kharge said.

Replying to a query whether the MUDA case hurt the party's poll performance in the Haryana Assembly elections, Kharge said, "Do people in Haryana understand what MUDA is? Do people here understand Jat politics or Haryana politics? Why didn't it affect the party in Jammu and Kashmir then? J&K was a slap across the face for the BJP. Why didn't India's James Bond Ajit Doval say anything now?"

Advocating for caste census, Kharge said: "It helps in governance and administration."

