Five-day Winter session of MP Assembly to start from Dec 1

Bhopal, Oct 29 The five-day Winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from December 1 and conclude on December 5, according to a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the government notification, the session will start on Monday (December 1), December 3 will be a holiday on account of the Bhopal Gas tragedy.

The session will resume on December 4 and will conclude on December 5.

There will be total four sittings during the Winter session.

Soon after the notification issued, the Opposition Congress raised questions on short duration of the Winter session of the state Assembly.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Umang Singhar demanded that duration of the Winter session should be increased because a five-day session, which will have only four sittings, will not be enough to discuss the public issues.

The Congress MLA alleged that the BJP government has called the Assembly session for a short duration deliberately.

"It clearly shows that the BJP government is running away from the public issues. They (BJP) are not prepared to answer on various issues, especially on law and order in the state," LoP Singhar said.

The Opposition is likely to raise issues related to farmers and Dalits in the state.

A recent case where a farmer in Guna was run over by a car and his daughters assaulted, is likely to be discussed during the discussions in the House.

LoP Singhar, however, said that the Opposition will corner the BJP government on issues such as law and order, atrocities against Dalits and tribals, employment of youths, etc.

During an interaction with IANS, the Congress also indicated that controversial 'feet-washing' case of Damoh, where a tribal was allegedly forced to wash feet of a Brahmin and drink the water, will raised in the House.

Earlier, the House gathered for the eight-day Monsoon Session starting from July 28.

The Opposition raised issues of unemployment, OBC reservation, drug smuggling, and fertiliser shortage, among others, through unique protests.

