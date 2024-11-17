Five injured in clashes at Shimla’s Swami Ramakrishna Ashram

Shimla, Nov 17 At least five people were reportedly injured after a clash that led to stone pelting between two groups at the Swami Ramakrishna Ashram in the Himachal Pradesh capital over property dispute, the police said.

The clashes erupted late on Saturday night.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi blamed supporters of the BJP and ABVP for inciting the unrest among the followers. He said that the situation was tense but under control.

He said that five people got injuries in a brawl between two groups. The groups pelted stones at each other. “We have registered an FIR and investigation is underway. We are taking the matter seriously. The police have been adequately deployed to ensure peace and to protect the property.”

He said both groups have been named in the FIR.

Locals say the clash erupted following prayers and meditation at the ashram. A group of devotees staged a protest alleging that they weren’t allowed to enter the ashram, after which the group turned violent.

“Followers of Brahmo Samaj reached the ashram of Ramakrishna Paramhans and the atmosphere between the two sides became tense. At around 1 a.m., a woman from one side attacked the people sitting on the other side with a chair. This made the atmosphere tense and both sides attacked each other with flower pots and stones. In this, police personnel along with the followers have also suffered serious injuries,” an eyewitness told the press.

The temple has also been damaged in the clash and stone pelting.

There were allegations of mismanagement and attempts to seize control of the ashram’s operations. However, ashram’s management denied the claims and said a legal dispute is pending in the Supreme Court.

A case has been going on in court for many years between Brahmo Samaj and Ramakrishna Mission institutions regarding the land belonging to the temple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor