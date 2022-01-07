Five interstate drugs dealers held in Assam
By ANI | Published: January 7, 2022 08:13 PM2022-01-07T20:13:30+5:302022-01-07T20:20:29+5:30
Guwahati Police on Friday arrested five interstate drugs dealers and seized drugs worth crores, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.
Guwahati Police on Friday arrested five interstate drugs dealers and seized drugs worth crores, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.
The police have also seized a truck, a car, cash and mobile phones from the accused.
Lauding the team for the operation, Sarma, in a tweet, said, "Continuing its ops, Guwahati Pol Special Squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta nabs 3 more interstate drugs dealers; one truck, one i20, cash, mobile phones seized. Total 5 interstate drugs dealers arrested. Drugs worth several crores seized in last 8 hrs. Well done."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app