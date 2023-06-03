Five killed in road accident in Bihar's Purnea, CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 3 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths of five people in a road accident in Bihar's Purnea on Saturday.

Bihar CM Kumar said that instructions have been given to the authorities for the proper treatment of the injured.

"It is sad that 5 people died in a horrific road accident on the bypass of Maranga police station area of Purnia district. May God give strength to the bereaved families to have patience. Instructions have been given for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery," CM Nitish Kumar tweeted.

On Saturday afternoon, the road accident took place in Purnia in which five people died on the spot and nine people were injured.

The incident happened when a vehicle collided with a truck parked on the side of a National Highway.

The injured were taken to Purnea Medical College.

"The procession was going from Araria towards Khagaria. On the bypass road, the vehicle lost its balance and collided with a truck standing on the roadside, in which 3 elderly people and 2 children died on the spot, while other 9 people were seriously injured. There were a total of 14 people in the vehicle," a police official said.

