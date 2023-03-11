FM Nirmala Sitharaman and Don Farrell discuss opportunities to deepen India-Australia ties

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed opportunities for deepening New Delhi-Canberra economic cooperation with Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Mr. Don Farrell, today in New Delhi to discuss opportunities for deepening India-Australia economic cooperation," tweeted Ministry of Finance.

The two ministers also discussed issues of mutual interest, including macroeconomic conditions, opportunities for boosting investment from Australia to India and harnessing renewable energy, digitisation and technology revolutions underway in India.

They also discussed Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and other economies issues and highlighted the rich potential for India and Australia.

FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Minister Farrell exchanged views on ongoing consultations on the India-Australia Bilateral Investment Treaty #BIT, tweeted Ministry of Finance.

Highlighting the rich potential for India and Australia , the Ministry of Finance stressed on collaborating to promote solutions that increase interoperability between the national Digital Payment platforms to ensure resilient payment system.

India and Australia are collaborating on a comprehensive strategic partnership to strengthen economic, trade, and security relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Albanese said they agreed on an early conclusion of their "ambitious" Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, which he expects to be finalized later this year.

The Australian prime minister landed in India on Thursday for a four-day visit. He is accompanied by Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell, and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King, as well as senior officials and a high-level business delegation.