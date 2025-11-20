Food Delivery Apps to Share Customer Data With Restaurants? Here’s What You Need to Know

Food delivery apps in India are set to allow restaurants access to basic customer information, mainly phone numbers, following explicit user consent. Zomato has reportedly agreed to this change after long-standing demands from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which has argued that platforms have historically restricted restaurants from connecting directly with their own customers. With access to contact details, restaurants can address order issues more efficiently, send personalized offers, and understand ordering patterns. NRAI also confirmed discussions with Swiggy, indicating that the trend could soon extend across the entire food delivery industry.

While restaurant owners hail this as a significant win, privacy advocates and netizens have expressed concern. Even with consent mechanisms, critics worry about the responsible use of the data and the potential for customers to receive excessive promotional messages. The Competition Commission of India has previously investigated whether platforms misuse collected data, and regulators are closely monitoring the developments. There is also apprehension about private-label promotions by platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, which some restaurant groups argue could create an uneven competitive environment if data is not handled carefully.

Totally bloody unacceptable! I hope the Government doesn’t allow this AT ALL. Next they will share our food habits with all and sundry! https://t.co/yM07HtYqcR — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) November 20, 2025

@deepigoyal bhai, what if someone shares your wife's contact with everyone?



Would you accept that?



How can u do this to us then? — Sachin (@CrypticReally) November 20, 2025

Someone needs to take these guys to the courts



First they made money on the platform fee, then came the festive surgery fee, then came the packing fee. Now they will sell customer contact phone numbers! Tomorrow they will sell customers locations too. Wtf 🤷 — Vipul Shah (@vips1031) November 20, 2025

avoid sharing data as much as possible. https://t.co/8bKSN2StWp — Trillion dreams 🫶 (@babytrillion_) November 20, 2025

For consumers, the impact may be mixed. Those who opt in could enjoy more relevant offers and direct engagement from their favorite restaurants, while others may view it as an unwanted intrusion. NRAI president Sagar Daryani noted that restaurants have previously been “blindsided” by lack of access to customer ordering patterns, limiting marketing effectiveness. With Zomato taking the lead, industry experts expect other delivery platforms to follow, potentially reshaping how customer data is handled in India’s food delivery sector. This shift brings both new opportunities for restaurants and greater responsibilities for user privacy protection.