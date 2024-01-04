For divorce, K'taka man threatens wife to make her private videos viral; arrested

Belagavi, Jan 4 A man, who threatened his wife to make her private video and photos viral if she does not give him divorce, has been arrested from Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Kiran Patil, a resident of Belagavi city.

According to police, the accused resorted to blackmailing his wife to get married to his lover, the police said.

The wife had made many attempts to convince him but failed.

The accused had approached the court seeking divorce from the victim. Meanwhile, he also started blackmailing her over making her private video and photos viral on social media.

The victim had lodged a complaint with the District Cyber Crime Police station. The police had questioned the accused and found private videos and photos of the victim on his mobile.

The accused husband tried to escape from the police station and attempted to commit suicide by drinking poison.

The police had admitted him to a hospital and after his discharge on Wednesday night sent him to the Hindalaga prison.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor