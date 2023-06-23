Foreign currency worth Rs 13.82 lakh seized at Trichy airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 : The Central Intelligence Unit at Tamil Nadu's Trichy airport has seized foreign currency worth Rs 13.82 lakh from a male passenger who was about to board a Kuala Lumpur-bound flight, said an official statement on Friday.

A statement from the Central Intelligence Unit said, "Based on intelligence inputs, one male passenger who was about to board the Batik (Malindo) Airlines Flight No. OD 224 bound for Kuala Lumpur from Trichy Airport on 22.06.2023 was intercepted at the waiting hall of the Security Hold Area in Departure."

The release further stated that 170 nos. of 100 US dollar notes valued at Rs 13,82,950 had been seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

"On examination of his shoulder bag, cross body bag and wallet, the officers found that foreign currency notes viz., 170 Nos. of 100 US dollar notes were concealed inside the bags and wallet totally valued at Indian Rs 13,82,950 and seized them under the Customs Act, 1962", the statement added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, it added.

