Former five-time Cong MLA Mainul Haque, who later joined Trinamool Congress, passes away

Kolkata, Nov 2 Mainul Haque, a former five-time Congress MLA from Farakka Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad, who later joined the Trinamool Congress, passed away on Sunday, party sources confirmed.

He was 63-years-old and had suffered a cardiac arrest in September.

Since then he has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata. However, on Sunday morning, he breathed his last.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to condole Haque's death.

In an X post on Sunday, Chief Minister Banerjee said, "I express my deepest condolences on the demise of my political colleague Moinul Haque. He was a former legislator from Farakka constituency and has been working with us at the top level of the party for the past few years. My deepest sympathy goes to his family, friends, and supporters."

Mainul Haque entered politics with Congress.

He started his political career as a student leader.

In 1996, he became the MLA from Farakka Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district for the first time on a Congress ticket.

He defeated the then CPI-M MLA from that constituency, Abu Hasnat Khan.

Later, he won from the Farakka Assembly constituency five times consecutively on a Congress ticket.

He was always on the Opposition seats in West Bengal Assembly.

While in Congress, he became a member of the AICC (All India Congress Committee).

He worked as a Congress observer in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mainul Haque was defeated by Trinamool Congress's Monirul Islam from the Farakka constituency.

That same year, he quit the Congress after writing a letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He joined the Trinamool Congress later in the year in the presence of party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

He was then made the Vice-President of the state Trinamool Congress unit.

Abhishek Banerjee also expressed his condolences on the social media following the death of the influential Trinamool Congress leader in Murshidabad district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor