Former Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshiyari calls on Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 : Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Friday.

Koshiyari discussed various contemporary issues related to the state with the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand CM Dhami visited Dol Ashram, Almora and participated in the anniversary program of Shri Kalyka Himalaya Devasthanam.

Along with worshipping 1100 girls, Chief Minister unveiled the Nar-Narayan idols, He also offered prayers at Shreeyantra.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Param Pujya Maharaj Kalyandas ji did continuous spiritual practice for five decades as a seeker and created many such projects in the whole of India, through which the upliftment of people, born in ordinary homes, was done."

"The way he has installed Shreeyantra in this ashram, in the coming times not only India but people from all over the world will come to this ashram to know peace, spirituality and culture," he added.

The Chief Minister congratulated all those present on Buddha Purnima and asked them to follow the path of religion, peace and non-violence of Mahatma Buddha.

The Chief Minister said that while this ashram is promoting religious tourism on the one hand, the great work of educating the youth about Indian culture is also being done through it.

"To be born in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is a great fortune in itself. This ashram is a living example of our old civilization and culture. It is a grand and divine centre of meditation and spirituality. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is continuously moving ahead with the resolution of the new Uttarakhand," Dhami said.

He said that our government is committed to preserving culture in the state, and for this, our government has come up with a strict conversion law.

