Former PM Devegowda's grandson files his nomination for Karnataka Assembly polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 : Former Prime Minister HD Dewegowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Monday filed his nomination as a candidate of Janata Dal-Secular for the May 10 Assembly polls and expressed confidence that the party will be voted to power in Karnataka.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy filed his nominations from the Ramanagara segment.

After filing his nomination papers, he said that it was an emotional moment for him to receive a ticket from his grandfather.

"...When I took the ticket from veteran politician HD Deve Gowda, it was a very emotional moment," he told , adding that the JDS delivered work and promises during their tenure in the State.

Earlier this month, while speaking to , former Prime Minister Devegowda ruled out the possibility of forging an alliance with Congress and said that the party aims to win the elections on its own.

"Two national parties and one regional party (JSD) are fighting the battle. It is very difficult to assess who will win or form the government. So many people may claim "We are going to get the majority". Some people's assessment is Hung Assembly. At the same time, some surveys have been made about all the former CMs. In the survey, HD Kumaraswamy is the tallest leader," Deve Gowda said.

Notably, JDS had stitiched an alliance with the Congress after 2018 polls in which JDS secured 37 seats and Congress got 78 seats.

When asked that JDS had stitiched an alliance with the Congress in 2018 and whether it will again opt to join hands with Congress, he said, " The party will win the elections with thumping majority on its own."

"Kumaraswamy is not willing for any alliance with anybody. Yes, Congress, I have never attacked Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi, whether in office or not in the office. I have never attacked the Prime Minister. He is there for the last nearly 10 years," Deve Gowda added.

Karnataka will go to Assembly elections on May 10 in a single phase and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

