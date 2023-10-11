Former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain summoned in rape case by Delhi Court

A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain in a case related to rape and criminal intimidation, as per Bar and Bench. The former Union minister has been ordered to appear before the court on October 20 after a case was registered against him under Sections 376, 328, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the report, the complainant has alleged that the BJP leader took her to a farm house and raped her. She also alleged that he made a video of the act and threatened her with dire consequences.

While the Delhi Police maintained that "no case at all is made out as no prima facie offence has been made out" against Hussain, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta rejected the cancellation report. Last month, Shahnawaz Hussain was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on September 26, and underwent angioplasty. Hussain is a prominent BJP figure in Bihar, having previously served as Bihar Industries Minister during the NDA government's stint in the state.In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he served as Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Minister of Coal, Minister of Civil Aviation, and Minister of Textiles.



