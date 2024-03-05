Former UP MP Dhananjay Singh convicted in kidnapping case, sent to jail

Jaunpur (UP), March 5 Former MP Dhananjay Singh was convicted in a case of extortion and kidnapping by an MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Tuesday.

He was taken into custody and sent to jail on the court's orders.

The court will announce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

Dhananjay Singh has been convicted for kidnapping Jal Nigam project manager Abhinav Singhal.

Singhal had filed a case against the former MP from Jaunpur in the city's Line Bazar police station, accusing him of kidnapping, extortion, and threats.

The work of laying sewer lines, worth about Rs 300 crore, was going on in Jaunpur and Singhal, alleged that the former MP obstructed the work.

"He forcefully called me to his residence with his men, demanded extortion, and threatened to kill me,” he told the police. He filed a case against four people including the former MP.

Dhananjay Singh on Monday had announced that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor