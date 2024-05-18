Four generations ruled Delhi but today they can’t even contest four seats: PM Modi rips into Congress

New Delhi, May 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his offensive against the INDI Alliance over their ‘opportunistic’ tie-up, as he cautioned people to be aware of their ‘dangerous designs’, highlighting that they are ‘poll partners’ in Delhi but rivals in adjacent Punjab.

Addressing a huge gathering in North-East Delhi, PM Modi lambasted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (without taking the latter’s name) for ‘looting’ the city and also denying the benefits of the Central welfare schemes to its residents.

Taking a jab at the grand old party, PM Modi said, “Four generations of Congress ruled the country, but today they are reduced to such a state that they can’t even contest four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.”

Notably, AAP and Congress stitched a pre-poll alliance in Delhi, with the former contesting four seats and the latter fielding its candidates on three seats. All seven seats in the national capital will go to the polls on May 25.

In neighbouring Punjab, the two parties have fielded candidates against each other, hoping for a bigger victory.

PM Modi hit out at the ‘unholy alliance’ in Delhi and said that the party which rose to power on promises of clean governance has been caught in deep corruption and now its leaders are behind bars, a remark directed at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

He added that another party along with its 'Shahi Parivaar' has embraced the corrupt.

“'Dilli Mein Dosti Aur Punjab Mein Kushti'... They can’t keep befooling the public with such brazen opportunism,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also tore into the Delhi government as he accused it of depriving the city residents of the benefits of the Centre's welfare schemes such as the Ayushman Yojana.

He told the gathering that the NDA government has announced free treatment for people above 70 years of age, and one can now avail this facility at the Centre-run hospitals in the national capital.

PM Modi also came down heavily on the Congress for its appeasement politics and vote-bank driven policies for political gains.

He said the party’s adulation and liking for a certain community is obvious, as he cited a directive of the previous Congress government in which it allegedly transferred the ownership of 123 posh properties in Delhi to the Waqf Board.

“Should you trust such powers? Should you not punish them for their misdeeds,” PM Modi asked the gathering, drawing a thunderous response.

He also claimed that the Congress wants to reverse the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Temple, bring back Article 370, and give up the country's nuclear weapons.

“They want to bring reservation based on religion... Should you give a single vote to such a dangerous alliance,” PM Modi asked the gathering.

The Prime Minister also informed the gathering about the steps that his government is taking to attain the ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ dream.

Giving the mantra of “24x7 work culture till 2047”, PM Modi listed out many schemes that are being implemented at a fast pace to make the lives of the residents easier.

“The gas pipeline project is moving at a fast pace in the capital, unauthorised colonies are being regularised. Our government has launched the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijil Yojana, under which you can enjoy the benefits of free electricity up to 300 units, and a chance to earn money by selling surplus energy while getting your electric vehicles charged at home at zero cost,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the issues of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalya and War Memorial, describing them as the NDA government’s sincere efforts to celebrate the legacy of all those who contributed to the country’s rise, as he accused the Congress of glorying only one family over other 'deshbhakts' and decorated soldiers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor