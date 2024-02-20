Four killed as tractor collides with bike in UP district

Ballia (UP), Feb 20 Four persons were killed and two were injured when a tractor collided with a motorcycle in the Nagra area of the Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.

The accident took place near the Gothai Tiklari village.

The victims have been identified as Shailendra Rajbhar (25), Bunty Rajbhar (26), Shivdaras (52), and an unidentified person. Two others were also injured in the accident.

Shailendra Rajbhar and Bunty Rajbhar were riding the motorcycle, while the other two were on the tractor.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to provide all help to the victims.

