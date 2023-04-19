Four persons dead after getting trapped in mound of soil in Chhattisgarh's Koriya

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 19 : As many as four persons have died including three women after getting trapped into a mound of soil at Banjaridhand village, said Koriya Superintendent of Police (SP) Trilok Bansal on Wednesday.

According to SP Bansal, the tragic mishap took place when the people were digging soil.

Further details are awaited.

